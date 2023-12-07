Reading boss Ruben Selles has insisted he is taking one game at a time as he feels that the Royals are not in a position to think too much in the long term.

The Royals are currently 23rd in the League One table with 13 points after they were hit with a points deduction by the EFL.

They have won their last two league matches and beat Charlton Athletic on Wednesday night to advance through the second round of the EFL Trophy.

Selles’ men will be facing seventh-placed Barnsley this Saturday and the Royals boss admitted that they are already preparing for the game.

The former Southampton man stressed that he focused on this weekend’s match as he feels that Reading cannot think much in the long term and they need to take one game at a time.

“I think we need to take one game at a time”, Selles told his club’s in-house media.

“We are in a situation as a club that every day counts and we cannot speculate or think too much in the long term.

“So, let’s have a good recovery, let’s prepare for the game then let’s be ready for Saturday.”

Now it remains to be seen if Selles will be able to guide his team toward League One safety with his one-game-at-a-time approach.