Former Leicester City star Dean Hammond has admitted that James Justin has shown immense mental fortitude to come back from several injuries and make his 100th appearance for the club.

Leicester’s 2-1 win over West Brom last weekend was a landmark day for Justin as it was his 100th appearance for the Foxes.

The defender has been at Leicester since 2019 and it took him more than four years to finally hit that landmark appearance figure for the club.

He has had several injuries over the last four-and-half-seasons at Leicester and has had to spend many weeks and months on the sidelines recovering from multiple setbacks.

Hammond stressed that some of the injuries were tough to come back from for Justin and he has had to fight mental battles to keep believing in himself.

The former Leicester star is pleased to see the defender being fit and in form as he insisted that the last few years must have been a massive challenge for him.

Asked how important an achievement it is for Justin, Hammond said on the When You’re Smiling Podcast: “It really is, particularly with the injuries that James has had.

“They were tough injuries to come back from and to find his form and playing particularly well in that kind of left-back or left-sided centre-half when Leicester are in possession of the ball.

“Credit to him because he would have faced a lot of personal challenges in those weeks and months that he was out with the injuries.

“There would have been some doubts and fear in the head because every player goes through that; it’s only natural.

“But he has come back now, he is still at a good age and he is not even in his prime yet.

“A lot more to come from him and looking forward to seeing him develop.”

Justin will hope to remain fit and available for the rest of the season as Leicester look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League.