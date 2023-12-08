Hibernian are in talks with Stromsgodset to finalise the departure of Elias Melkersen on a permanent basis, according to Football Scotland.

The striker, who was signed by Hibs from Bodo/Glimt in January last year, has failed to cement his place in the Scottish top-flight team and has been sent out on two separate loan spells.

The stint at Stromsgodset is his second one, where he found the back of the net four times in 12 league appearances.

However, his loan spell is now at an end following the conclusion of the Norwegian season.

Melkersen’s Hibs manager Nick Montgomery has been expected to take a look at him following the end of the loan.

However, now in an unexpected turn of events Melkersen is set to join Stromsgodset on a permanent basis.

Hibernian are now thrashing out the smaller details in the deal for the attacker to head to Norway permanently.

The fee involved has the potential to rise to £1m, which will mean a significant profit for the Scottish Premiership club, who paid £400,000 for Melkersen.