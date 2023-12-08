Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett believes that getting goals from all areas of the pitch is something Pompey have improved on over the seasons.

It was the 29-year-old’s first goal of the season which helped the Pompey open the scoring on the day against Northampton Town last Saturday.

It was a match where John Mousinho’s team were without striker Colby Bishop, who has shouldered most of the goalscoring responsibility for Pompey this season.

It was the responsibility of the others to step and they did, which is something that really pleased Portsmouth star Raggett.

“Especially with Colby [Bishop] out, he missed the last game, it is really important that goals come all over the pitch”, Raggett told the BBC.

“I think that is may be something we have struggled with.

“We have improved over the seasons, getting goals from all different sorts of areas.”

The 29-year-old feels that if goals can come from all places on the pitch then it will make Portsmouth a strong side.

“It is working well so far.

“I think numerous players have scored, the goals are coming from all different areas of the pitch.

“That makes you a very strong team I think.”

Portsmouth have lost just once in their opening 19 matches of the season and enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the table.

They will face second-placed Bolton Wanderers in their 20th match of the season on Monday.