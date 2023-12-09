Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has admitted he is plotting how his side can beat Liverpool and Newcastle United when they visit Villa Park later this season.

Emery has Aston Villa flying at present and they followed up a home win over Manchester City by seeing off Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

Aston Villa are now a lofty third in the Premier League standings, just two points off league leaders Liverpool and some consider them outside title challengers.

They have lost three times though, against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle are contenders to finish in the upper reaches of the Premier League and Emery admits he is thinking about how he can beat both teams when they come to Villa Park.

“We lost to Newcastle and Liverpool because they were better than us”, Emery told his post Arsenal press conference.

“But I am thinking in my mind how to win against them here.”

Aston Villa are due to welcome Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side to Villa Park at the end of January, while Liverpool are set to visit in May.

Emery turned down the Newcastle job while he was boss at Villarreal, with the Magpies then turning to Howe.