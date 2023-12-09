Manchester United and Manchester City have been in touch with the camp of Lille defender Leny Yoro, along with the French side themselves, as they eye a raid.

Yoro has been earning rave reviews for his performances with Lille in the French top flight since breaking into the first team set-up.

At the age of just 18, he has 34 senior appearances for the club, 13 of which have come this season.

His talents have not gone unnoticed with a number of top European teams looking to lay their hands on him.

Manchester United and Manchester City are firm fans of the teenager and now they have taken their interest a step further.

And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the two clubs have been in touch with Yoro’s camp and also Lille.

The French club, on their part, are not keen on losing the player so early and are looking to extend his present contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

Manchester United and Manchester City are convinced about Yoro’s talent though and look set to test Lille’s ability to keep hold of the promising centre-back.