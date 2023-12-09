Nottingham Forest star Harry Toffolo has insisted that the side’s performance at Wolves showed that the team are very much standing by their manager Steve Cooper at the moment.

Cooper’s position at Forest was under serious threat going into their game against Wolves at Molineux today.

With no wins in five and four defeats on the trot, including the shambolic 5-0 loss at Fulham, there were suggestions that a bad result at Wolves could bring the curtains down on the Welshman’s time at Forest.

Nottingham Forest produced a battling performance to get a 1-1 draw at Wolves and Toffolo, who scored the goal for the away side, stressed that the players showed today that they are still playing for Cooper.

He insisted that it was a good point to get away from home and believes the team showed their togetherness behind the manager.

The Nottingham Forest star said on Sky Sports: “The love and support we’ve got for the manager, you can see it in abundance out there, you can see how together the group is, how much everyone wants to play for this manager.

“We’re really proud to be part of that performance.

“A point in any Premier League game is a good result away from home.

“It was a good performance. It’s important we pull ourselves in the right direction.

“We showed the support and togetherness we have for this manager.”

It remains to be seen whether the point at Wolves is good enough to save Cooper’s job as Nottingham Forest have been sounding out replacements.