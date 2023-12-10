Juventus are firmly set against letting Turkey international Kenan Yildiz, a target for Liverpool, leave as they are convinced of his quality.

Yildiz has been shining for Juventus Next Gen and even forced his way into the Turkey squad, with a goal scored in a recent friendly against Germany.

The forward’s progress and potential has not gone unnoticed and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been told to sign him by the club’s director of football.

Liverpool are keen but, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus have completely ruled out letting the 18-year-old go next month.

The Italian giants believe in Yildiz’s quality and do not want to lose him, something which could rule out a January move to Anfield for the player.

Despite his inability to command regular game time at senior level, Juventus are not even prepared to consider a loan for Yildiz.

Benfica and Fenerbahce have both tried to sign Yildiz in recent months, but have been met by Juventus’ flat refusal.

Unless Liverpool present a substantial offer which the Italian giants cannot refuse, they look set to be equally disappointed in their desire to land Yildiz.