Sunderland caretaker boss Mike Dodds admits he has already spoken to his players about Tuesday’s Leeds United game and the importance of winning.

The Black Cats produced a 2-1 win over West Brom under Dodds on Saturday to return to winning ways in the Championship.

The victory moved Sunderland back into the playoff spots and they are eleven points off third placed Leeds, who make the journey to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

Dodds is keen for the Sunderland players to enjoy the win over West Brom, but admits he has already spoken to them about Leeds, who he also wants to see beaten at the Stadium of Light.

“We’ll be organised, we’ll be fully prepared”, Dodds told his club’s media.

“It’s a quick turnaround so we’ll have to change one or two things.

“I’ve already addressed the players in terms that I want them to enjoy the moment, but I want them to win on Tuesday.

“I’ve just said to them enjoy the next hour or so but make sure we are focused and ready to go tomorrow morning and that the result on Tuesday is a positive one.”

Sunderland face a tough task against an in-form Leeds side who have won six of their last seven Championship outings, including a 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.