Liverpool are not currently chasing Bayern Munich target Joao Palhinha, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds could do business in the January transfer window as they try to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s hand, especially with a title challenge appearing to be on the agenda.

They have been again linked with Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who came close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer.

The German giants are expected to again try to sign Palhinha when the transfer window opens for business again in less than a month.

But they will not face competition from Liverpool, as the Reds are not chasing Palhinha.

Palhinha could be allowed to leave Fulham for the right price and Bayern Munich look to be in the driving seat.

Fulham snapped the Portugal international up from Sporting Lisbon in 2022 and he has gone from strength to strength at Craven Cottage.

The London side splashed £20m in order to bring the Portuguese midfielder to English football.