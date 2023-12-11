Former Turkish Cup winner Erman Toroglu has described Southampton loanee Paul Onuachu as the Trabzonspor air force and he feels that the striker’s traits are very effective in the Turkish Super Lig.

Onuachu is playing for Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor as he has joined the side on a season-long loan from Southampton.

His performances so far have impressed the Trabzon-based outfit and it has been claimed that they are looking to sign him permanently from Saints.

The Nigerian goal-getter has netted seven times and provided one assist in his eleven league starts for Trabzonspor so far.

Toroglu thinks that Onuachu is very agile despite his height and he feels that the Saints loanee’s other traits are also working very well in the Turkish top-flight.

“Onuachu is the Trabzonspor air force”, Toroglu told Turkish broadcaster A Spor after Trabzonspor beat Gaziantep in the league on Sunday.

“He is very effective. This is a great advantage in Turkey.

“He is not cumbersome; he is agile and he kicks the ball well.”

Southampton will be keeping a close eye on his performances in Turkey and it remains to be seen if Trabzonspor will make an approach for a permanent transfer in January.