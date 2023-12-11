Portsmouth captain Marlon Pack believes that Pompey frontman Colby Bishop is a complete striker and feels that the forward can do everything.

The League One table toppers have lost only one game in the league so far and their goal-getter Bishop has been pivotal for them.

The 27-year-old striker suffered an ankle injury last month against Burton Albion and he is set to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

Before picking up the injury however, Bishop scored eleven league goals in 18 appearances and he provided a further two assists for his team-mates.

Pompey skipper Pack believes that a lot of Bishop’s good work goes unnoticed and insists that the striker works as the focal point for the team when they press opponents.

Pack feels that Bishop is not just a goalscorer because he can do everything else that would be wanted from a striker.

“He is the complete striker, he can do everything”, Pack told The News about his team-mate Bishop.

“I also think a lot of what he does off [the ball] goes unnoticed.

“It’s how he sets us up as a team when we are out of possession, how he sets the press up, he’s the trigger point most of the time.”

Pompey will be hoping to get Bishop back as soon as possible as they are trying to achieve automatic promotion to the Championship this season.