Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome is of the view that the Whites must approach Tottenham Hotspur in January to secure a deal for Spurs loanee Joe Rodon.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Leeds on a season-long loan from Tottenham in the summer and has been a regular under Daniel Farke this season.

Rodon has featured 17 times in the league so far and has helped Leeds keep six clean sheets in the process with his impressive performance at the heart of the Whites defence.

Rodon has no option to buy clause in his contract and Newsome stressed that he would aim to sign the Tottenham star on a permanent deal in January.

Newsome feels that Rodon has shown his quality through his performances and he thinks that Leeds should approach Tottenham in the winter window seeking a deal, although he is unsure whether Spurs would let the player leave.

When asked whether Leeds should sign Rodon in the January window, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds: “That would be one of my aims for the January window.

“I just think you need to secure him.

“I think he has shown more than enough that he is a quality player.

“Whether Tottenham would allow him to leave, I do not know; that is another question, but you have to go and ask the question.”

Rodon has one and a half years left on his Tottenham contract and now it remains to be seen whether the Whites will try to sign him on a permanent deal in the winter.