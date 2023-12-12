AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has revealed how the former Premier League players in his squad described St James’ Park once their Champions League group stage draw had come out.

The Milan giants are set to take on Eddie Howe’s team at Newcastle United’s home ground in what will be their final Champions League group stage game.

Both sides have chances of qualifying for the round of 16, though wins will be mandatory to have a chance of doing that.

After being held to a goalless draw at the San Siro in their last meeting, the AC Milan coach is preparing for more than a few hostilities when they visit St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Pioli has former Chelsea players Fikayo Tomori, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in his team from whom he has learned about the adversities a visiting team can face at Newcastle United’s home ground.

However, the coach has asked his players to be prepared and play a great match to get the points required.

“As soon as the draw came out last summer all the guys, Tomori, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek said that it is the hottest, warmest, most energetic stadium in the whole Premier League”, Pioli said via Sportitalia.

“And we have already experienced stadiums like Anfield, like Tottenham Stadium, like Stamford Bridge.

“We have seen what situations they want to create especially at the beginning of the game and in which direction they want to take the game.

“We have to be prepared and play a great match because we have a great chance and we have to do everything to bring it home.”

The team finishing third will get the chance to play in the Europa League while a fourth-place finish will end their European campaign for the season.