Leeds United will not allow the duo of Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda to leave in January without signing replacements, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Both Gelhardt and Poveda are on the fringes of the Leeds side under Daniel Farke and their situation appears unlikely to change.

The pair are already attracting attention from other clubs, with the January transfer window now just a matter of weeks from opening.

Offers could be put on Leeds’ table when the window opens, but at present the Whites have a clear stance on both players.

Leeds will not allow either player to depart Elland Road without replacements being found.

Farke is expected to look for another left-back in the January transfer window, but he could also have to look for attackers.

Wigan Athletic academy graduate Gelhardt has failed to dislodge those ahead of him, while Poveda has remained an unused substitute in many of Leeds’ games.

Both players may fancy moves away from Elland Road as they seek regular game time in the second half of the season.