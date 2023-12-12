Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in buying Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to talkSPORT, if he becomes available for transfer.

The north Londoners made a blistering start to their domestic season but multiple injuries to pivotal players have slowed their season down.

They are currently outside the top four, missing the creativity of James Maddison, but bounced back at the weekend by thrashing Newcastle United 4-1.

Maddison made eight-goal contributions in eleven league games before he picked up his injury and Ange Postecoglou is looking to add a creative midfielder in January.

Chelsea and England midfielder Gallagher is a player they admire and it has been suggested that Spurs are very much interested in the 23-year-old Blues man.

It has also been suggested that if the Stamford Bridge outfit agree to sell Gallagher, Spurs will go for him; they were heavily linked with Gallagher last summer.

Gallagher has been an important player for Mauricio Pochettino as he has captained the Blues eight times this season in Recce James’ injury absence.

If Chelsea sell Gallagher they would bag a big profit to help with financial fair play considerations, but letting him go to Tottenham could anger Blues fans.