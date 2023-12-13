Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Alex Neil made a bad career move in swapping Sunderland for Stoke City and did not look like he was enjoying it in the Potteries.

Neil stunned Sunderland last season by quitting to take charge of Stoke and guided them to a 16th-place finish.

This season, the Stoke hierarchy backed Neil in the summer transfer window to bring in a host of new players, but after a difficult start to the season and a seven-match winless run, he lost his job.

Clarke pointed out that Stoke have not shown any signs of progress in recent years and added that supporters have been denied good football as well.

He also stated that, career-wise, Neil’s move to Stoke from Sunderland was a bad one, especially as the Black Cats continue to be on the rise.

The former Championship star believes that Neil was not enjoying life at Stoke and the Potters needed to move on.

“I am sure he got a nice, hefty payoff, but career-wise, it was a bad move”, Clarke said on the What the EFL podcast.

“Sunderland are very much a team on the up and they continue to be on the rise in my opinion, but for Stoke, they have been just meandering, haven’t they?

“There has been no real progress for years now and you would not mind if you were watching good football, but Stoke fans have been even denied that.

“I think the game against Swansea, by all accounts, on Tuesday night was an absolute stinker. just no quality whatsoever.

“I do not think it is a happy club behind the scenes, and Alex Neil never really looked like he was enjoying it and neither did the players, so where do they go now?

“I have not got a clue what they are going to do moving forward.

“They probably need to follow suit and go for an identity manager and try to instil a philosophy throughout the club.”

It has been suggested that former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and ex-Rangers manager Michael Beale are in contention for the Stoke job, but the Potters are casting their net wide.