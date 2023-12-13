Aston Villa full-back Alex Moreno talks with his former team-mates at Real Betis regularly but he has not spoken about a return to his former club, it has been claimed in Spain.

Moreno joined Unai Emery’s side in this year’s January window from Real Betis on a three-and-a-half-year deal and established himself as an important player at the club.

The Villans are exceeding expectations this season as they are sitting third in the Premier League table but Moreno has been unfortunate to miss the majority of the current season so far.

He suffered a hamstring injury last season and only came back late last month against Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League, where he scored a goal too.

It has been speculated that Moreno could return to Real Betis as the Spanish outfit are looking to bring a left-side full-back in January.

According to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, even though Moreno speaks with his former colleagues at Real Betis regularly, a conversation regarding his return to Spain has not taken place.

The 30-year-old Spaniard was Emery’s first-choice left-back ahead of Lucas Digne for the second half of the previous season as Moreno started 19 matches for the Villans from January to May.

Moreno will be looking to get his starting position back at Villa Park with his performances in the upcoming months of the current campaign.