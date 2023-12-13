Bernd Leno has signed a new deal with Fulham, which has extended his stay at Craven Cottage until June 2027 with an option of another year.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper joined Fulham from Arsenal in the summer of 2022 and has been a regular in the startling line-up.

Last season, Leno made 36 league appearances for Fulham, keeping eight clean sheets in the process and helping them stay up in the Premier League.

Leno is in impressive form this season, as he has managed to keep five clean sheets in 16 games.

The German goalkeeper has a contract with Fulham until June 2025, and the Cottagers wanted to extend his stay at the club.

According to German daily Bild, Leno has signed a new deal with Fulham, which will extend his contract to the end of June 2027.

The 31-year-old also has the option to extend his contract for another year in his new deal.

Fulham are in tenth place in the Premier League table this season and Marco Silva will be hoping that Leno will continue his form so that they can climb up further in the league table.