Former Ipswich Town star Luke Hyam believes that Blues boss Kieran McKenna will be drumming into his players that the game against Norwich City is just another game and they should play the way they have so far.

Ipswich are at the top of the table after their win over Watford and at the weekend they are set to face Norwich City in the East Anglian derby.

The Tractor Boys have not experienced any joy against Norwich since their win at Portman Road in 2009 and McKenna’s side will be determined to change that record on Saturday.

Hyam, who featured in several East Anglian derbies during his career, is of the view that the Ipswich manager will be drumming into them to consider the game against Norwich as just another game.

The former Blues star believes that Ipswich will prepare the game on Saturday as they prepared for the previous game and thinks that their aim will be to do what they have done so far this season.

“They will act like it is just any other game, I think”, Hyam told Tractor Social.

“They will go into it and think, I know it is a derby, but let’s keep doing the things that we were doing right in previous games and do exactly the same preparation.

“I am sure Kieran McKenna will be literally drumming into them like it is another game, I know it obviously has a little more heat to it, but it is just another game and it is just another three points on the road to getting promotion.”

Ipswich have won four straight games and they will be hoping to extend their winning run to five games by defeating Norwich in front of their home crowd.