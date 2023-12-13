Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills is of the view that the Blues’ ten-point lead over Leeds United will take a toll on the Whites and thinks that the Yorkshire outfit cannot afford to make any mistakes.

On Tuesday, Ipswich managed to secure victory over Watford and Leeds failed to extend their unbeaten run to eight games as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

After the win on Tuesday, Ipswich have climbed to the top of the table and they have a ten-point cushion over Daniel Farke’s third-placed Leeds.

Mills stressed that he has no doubt that the ten-point gap will give Leeds a headache approaching their upcoming games.

The Ipswich legend also added that Leeds are now in a position where they cannot afford to make any mistakes and believes that the point gap will affect Farke’s side tremendously.

“If you are Leeds United, what would they think about that gap?”, Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk.

“Will it take a toll on them? You expect them to be superhuman, and you expect us to be normal and that is always the way you look at things.

“You never sort of give yourself enough credit, so you never look at the opposition and think, how will it affect them?

“That will affect them tremendously, really will because they are starting to get into a position where they cannot afford to make too many mistakes.

“We have got ourselves into a position where we can afford the odd mistake or two.”

Leeds are set to take on Mark Robins’ Coventry City on Saturday before they welcome Ipswich to Elland Road, where they are undefeated so far in the league.