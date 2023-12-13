Liverpool face competition from more than five other Premier League sides for the signature of Real Betis attacking sensation Assane Diao.

Diao is just 18 years old, but is already clocking game time in Spain’s La Liga and making an impact which has not gone unnoticed.

The winger scored in a 3-0 win over Valencia in La Liga earlier this season, which he featured against Real Madrid earlier this month.

Liverpool are interested in the Spain Under-21 international, but they face huge levels of competition to secure him.

According to Spanish journalist Manu de Olmedo, more than five Premier League sides are interested in Diao.

And when adding in interest from other leagues, the list of his suitors grows to over ten clubs.

Betis have proposed a new deal to the player, which would increase Diao’s release clause to €30m.

It is suggested that offers for Diao could arrive soon and whether Betis can keep hold of the talented teenage attacker remains to be seen.