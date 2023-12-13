Arsenal defender and AC Milan target Jakub Kiwior has also emerged as an option for Serie A giants Napoli for the January transfer window.

Kiwior has been a bit part player at Arsenal since he joined in January this year and he has been linked with a move in the winter window.

Arsenal are believed to be open to loan offers for the former Spezia centre-back and he has serious interest in him from Italy.

He is one of the primary targets for AC Milan who want to sign him on loan in the January transfer window.

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Tutto Mercato), another Serie A club are pushing to get into the mix for the Polish defender this winter.

It has been claimed that Napoli are now eyeing making a move for Kiwior in the January transfer window.

The Serie A giants want to sign a centre-back this winter but do not want to commit a big fee in the middle of the season.

Napoli are looking to make an offer to sign Kiwior on loan for the rest of the season in January.