Premier League scouts were in attendance to watch Yaser Asprilla in action for Watford against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 20-year-old Colombian winger has been impressive in the Championship this season and has been a big player for Watford.

He has four goals and two assists in 20 Championship appearances and his youngster’s performances have been turning heads.

There is talk of Premier League clubs showing an interest in snaring Asprilla away from Vicarage Road in the coming transfer windows.

It has been claimed that scouts from Premier League clubs were in attendance at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.

They ran the rule over the winger in Watford’s 2-1 defeat against Championship leaders Ipswich Town.

Despite the home side losing, Asprilla put in another impressive performance marked by a goal.

More such scouting missions are expected on the winger in the coming months as clubs firm up their interest in him.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors look to make a move for him in the winter transfer window.