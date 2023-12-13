Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin is of the view that Stoke City should bring in someone who can make the Potters play a certain brand of football and make an instant impact.

Stoke have parted ways with Alex Neil after a series of bad results that have left the Potters closer to the bottom of the Championship table than the top.

A host of names have been linked with the Stoke job, but the Potters hierarchy have yet to decide on the ideal candidate for the post.

Parkin is of the view that Stoke should look into the European market like Sunderland are doing and believes that they need to find someone who can make an instant impact at the club like Unai Emery did at Aston Villa.

The former Championship star thinks that Stoke have the quality and a big squad and advised them to appoint someone who can make the team play a certain brand of football.

“If it is not John Eustace, I expect them to be like Sunderland scouring the European leagues and come up with someone who can affect things quickly, a bit like Unai Emery at Aston Villa”, Parkin said on the What the EFL podcast.

“It is achievable; you have quality players, a big group of players, get them playing a brand of football repeatedly on the training ground week after week and hopefully see the results of that on match day.

“QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, they are doing that right now.”

Stoke are set to take on West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to appoint someone before the game.