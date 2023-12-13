Sunderland have not been planning to pay compensation to appoint their next manager, something which further indicates they may not go for Will Still.

Reims coach Still has been strongly linked with the vacant managerial position at Sunderland and has held talks with the Black Cats.

However, Reims are not planning for Still’s departure even if Sunderland do want to appoint him and the Black Cats would face having to offer compensation in a bid to change the French side’s stance.

And it is far from clear they would as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Sunderland have not been planning to pay a compensation fee for their new boss.

It is claimed that Still was not seen as a priority by Sunderland and was only added to their shortlist later.

Reims on their part do not want to lose Still and have made clear that the coach cannot unilaterally decide to leave the club.

Still is concerned about the January transfer window plans Reims have in light of the fact he will lose players to the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup in the new year.

The coach feels that could badly affect the side and it remains possible Reims may back him more in order to keep him happy at the club.