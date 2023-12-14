Fulham and Wolves are keeping tabs on the situation of Senegal international winger Ismaila Sarr at Marseille, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 25-year-old winger joined the French giants from Watford in the last summer transfer window, bringing an end to his time at Vicarage Road.

However, Sarr has struggled to show any sort of consistency in France and has scored just three times in 13 Ligue 1 appearances.

The Senegal international started the last two league games on the bench and there are suggestions that Marseille could consider offers for him in January.

Sarr remains a highly-rated player in England and Fulham and Wolves have their eyes on him.

The two Premier League clubs are looking at potential reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

They are monitoring Sarr’s situation at Marseille and are waiting to see whether he becomes available in January.

It remains to be seen whether Marseille are prepared to give up on the winger in the winter window.

Sarr is likely to consider a return to England if Marseille are prepared to let him go next month.