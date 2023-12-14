Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Bristol Rovers have made a shrewd appointment by giving Matt Taylor their managerial role and stated that he can see the tactician staying at the club for a number of seasons.

Bristol Rovers parted ways with Joey Barton after a disappointing start to the season and appointed former Rotherham United boss Taylor as their manager.

Taylor, who has previous experience managing Exeter City in League One, registered his first win as Bristol Rovers manager against Crewe Alexandra in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Clarke believes that Taylor is excellent at man management and stated that he can see the boss staying with the Gas for a number of years.

He hailed Bristol Rovers’ appointment of Taylor as a shrewd one because he believes that the 41-year-old is an expert at League One level.

“He is a good, solid bloke”, Clarke said on the What the EFL podcast.

“I think excellent man manager, very, very sensible and he knows the league.

“He is a real expert at that level.

“I think it is a really really shrewd appointment.

“How far he can take them, we have to see, but I can see this guy potentially staying there for a number of seasons.”

Taylor has yet to win a game in League One as Bristol Rovers boss and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to snatch three points from Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.