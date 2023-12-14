Danny Collins has pointed out that Sunderland have struggled to get clean sheets this season and believes the one against a free-scoring Leeds United will do them good.

Sunderland secured an impressive 1-0 win over Daniel Farke’s Leeds in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats also registered their sixth clean sheet in 21 games against Leeds, which was their second in eleven games.

Collins pointed out that Sunderland have struggled to keep clean sheets in recent games and added that a clean sheet against a side like Leeds with a strong forward line will give them confidence.

He also stressed that Mike Dodds will be delighted with his side, as they did not let the Whites carve out any clear-cut chances in the latter part of the second half, despite the opposition having the majority of the position.

“For all the possession they [Leeds] had in those last 10, 15 minutes and made changes in the top end of the pitch, they did not really carve us open with a clear cut opportunity”, Collins told Sunderland’s media.

“I think he will be delighted Dodds in there.

‘Obviously, for the boys at the back we have not had enough clean sheets in recent weeks and there is one there and a good one to have as well against a free-scoring Leeds team.

“So three points are in the bag and that confidence comes back into the squad.”

Sunderland have registered back-to-back wins since Tony Mowbray’s departure and now they will travel to Ashton Gate on Saturday to take on Bristol City.