Sunderland have someone other than Will Still as their top target to take over at the Stadium of Light, with talks ongoing, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Black Cats are continuing their search for a new manager after sacking Tony Mowbray, but the heroics of caretaker Mike Dodds have given them some breathing space.

Reims boss Still has been mooted as a serious contender and he has held talks with Sunderland over the position.

However, Reims do not want to lose Still and there is no agreement for him to go to Sunderland, as the Championship side look elsewhere.

It is suggested that someone else is currently the club’s top target.

And talks are ongoing as Sunderland look to make the right appointment at a critical time in the season.

The Black Cats remain in contention to finish in the top six and the club will be keen that any new boss can hit the ground running.

Sunderland edged out Leeds United in the Championship on Tuesday night and it is unclear how much longer Dodds will be left in charge for.