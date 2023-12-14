Sunderland managerial target Will Still has revealed that several clubs are interested in acquiring his services but stressed that he is focused on the job at Reims.

The Black Cats have parted ways with Tony Mowbray and Reims boss Still is on their shortlist to become their new manager.

Reims appointed Still last season and it has been suggested that the French outfit have no intention of letting the 31-year-old leave to join Sunderland this season.

Still admitted that his agent has been approached by several clubs but stressed that, although he is flattered by the interest, right now, he is focused on doing well with Reims.

“You’ve made some very, very nice stories”, Still said at a press conference.

“And I can’t deny that there’s interest in me; I can confirm that.

“As there has been in the past, as there was this summer and as there has been over the last few weeks.

“I find it quite flattering without being arrogant at all or without being pretentious.

“My agent, who is Alex Hayes, so your information is very, very good, told me about it because clubs have called him.

“There are several of them. But for the moment and today, I’m the coach of Stade de Reims.

“I’m still the coach of Stade de Reims.

“That’s all I can say about that.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s the end of it.”

Still is claimed to have been pushing to take over as Sunderland boss, having spoken to the Black Cats, and angered Reims in the process.