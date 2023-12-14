Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has insisted that the Black Cats will not be as defensive every week as they were against Leeds United.

The Black Cats beat Leeds 1-0 to end the Yorkshire giants’ good run of form at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

They produced a dogged defensive performance and Jobe Bellingham scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute to win all three points for the home side.

Bennett stressed that Sunderland’s cautious approach under Mike Dodds worked against Leeds, who have been one of the best teams in the Championship this season.

However, the Sunderland legend stressed that the team will not play the same way every week and are expected to be more on the front foot when they take on Bristol City this weekend.

Bennett said on the BBC’s Total Sport Sunderland podcast: “The way we set up, it worked.

“Maybe people might be thinking can they play like that every week? No, but you are not going to play Leeds United every week.

“Come Saturday against Bristol, he must change it again.”

Sunderland are sitting sixth in the Championship standings with 33 points on the board.