Ryan Jarvis has pointed out that Ipswich Town like to switch the play and has advised the Norwich City players to approach the derby with a balanced mentality on Saturday.

Norwich are on a three-match unbeaten run after their victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday and next they will take on Ipswich in the East Anglian Derby at the weekend.

David Wagner will take his side to Portman Road to square off with their rivals Ipswich, who are currently flying high in the Championship.

Former Norwich star Jarvis pointed out that Ipswich like to push their opponents to one side of the pitch and then quickly switch the ball to the other side and he thinks that the Canaries will be aware of the Blues’ game plan.

He issued advice to the Norwich players to approach the game with a balanced mentality and warned them not to be too aggressive against an in-form Ipswich.

And Jarvis stressed that out-of-possession game play will be crucial in deciding the fate of the derby.

“I have seen Ipswich a couple of times, but not the full game”, Jarvis said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“I have seen some clips and they play some good football.

“What they do is they will try to suck you to one side of the pitch and literally play three or four short passes and then they will switch the ball to the left side and all of a sudden they are out.

“And we have not generally been that good at pressing this year and we leave huge gaps in the middle of the pitch or on the other side.

“They will be aware of that; they will know Ipswich’s game plan and the way they play because they have a clear identity.

“But you have got to have balance.

“I would not sit back and invite the pressure, because Ipswich can then dominate the ball and that is going to be a long afternoon.

“Also, you do not go gung-ho against a team that is absolutely flying.

“So you have to have some balance and whatever you do, you have to stick to that plan and out of possession is really going to be important on Saturday, probably more so than in possession.”

Norwich are undefeated in their last 12 East Anglian derbies and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to maintain that record over their rivals at the weekend.