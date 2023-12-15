VfB Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth has claimed that his club do not have lots of influence on deciding on the future of Brighton loanee Deniz Undav in the winter transfer window.

Stuttgart signed the striker from Brighton on loan last summer and he has scored eight times in eleven Bundesliga appearances this season.

The German club do have an option to buy him for a fee of €12m but there are several other clubs who are interested in signing the forward as well in the winter window.

Wohlgemuth insisted that despite having the option to buy, Stuttgart do not have much control over the future of Undav and Brighton are the ones who will be calling the shots.

He admitted that several teams are interested in the German and even if Stuttgart manage to hold on to him it will take some time to sort out everything around his future.

The Stuttgart sporting director told Sky Deutschland: “There are several parties at the table, and we don’t have the greatest influence at this table.

“Deniz has a contract in Brighton, and the English club will also play a leading role in deciding how things progress in this situation.

“We are working on it, but it will likely take another month or so before it’s even possible to finalise things in this context.”

It remains to be seen whether Undav is keen to continue at Stuttgart or is considering other options in January.