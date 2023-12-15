Former Leicester City defender Michael Morrison has admitted that Ipswich Town, the Foxes’ rivals for promotion, have impressed him a lot with their form this season.

The Tractor Boys gained automatic promotion from League One last season and they pushing for another from the Championship this term.

Kieran McKenna’s men have made a flying start to life in the second tier as they are sitting second in the table, just a single point behind Leicester.

They have lost only two league games so far in the campaign and Morrison admitted that he did not expect the Tractor Boys to do so well.

The ex-Foxes defender insisted that Ipswich’s relentlessness has impressed him and he feels that they are a very well-coached side.

“I think Ipswich have been so good, they are well managed, well-coached”, Morrison said on the When You’re Smiling podcast about the Portman Road outfit.

“They have got really good relationships within the playing squad.

“I have been really impressed with them this year.

“And like I said, I did think that they would not last the pace as such for the first.

“How quickly they have come out after 20 games, themselves, breaking records.

“It will be interesting to see if they can keep that up.”

Both Leicester and Ipswich could go up automatically this season, but Leeds, in third place, and Southampton, in fourth place, will want to make sure they are in the mix for a top two finish.