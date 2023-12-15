Paris Saint-Germain are not interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, according to the BBC.

The 31-year-old midfielder is currently out injured but his form at the start of the season was poor like most of his team-mates.

There are suggestions that Manchester United are open to offers for the Brazilian in the winter transfer window and are keen to move him on in the coming months.

Casemiro has been linked with a move to France where PSG are believed to be considering signing the player in January.

But it has been claimed that the Parisians have no interest in getting their hands on the Brazil midfielder next month.

PSG will try to improve their squad in the winter window but Casemiro is not on their radar at the moment.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose camp are set to take over the football operations of Manchester United in the coming weeks, is believed to be critical of the club signing the Brazilian last year.

There is talk of Saudi Arabian clubs wanting to sign the Brazilian midfielder in the January transfer window as well.