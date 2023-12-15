Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth insists his side have not given up hope of keeping Newcastle United target Serhou Guirassy at the club and believes the arguments to convince the player to stay are strong.

The 27-year-old striker is in excellent form this season and has scored 16 times in 12 appearances for Stuttgart, raising interest in him ahead of next month.

Guirassy’s performances have attracted interest from several sides, including Newcastle, and the player has a €17.5m release clause in his contract.

Stuttgart are trying to extend Guirassy’s stay and Wohlgemuth stated that they are determined to do all they can to keep him.

The Stuttgart sporting director feels the Newcastle target is aware of how much fans love him and thinks that arguments are strong in their favour to convince him to stay.

“The fact is that he had arguments in his favour and we had arguments in our favour to extend the contract in a situation that was far more difficult than it is today”, Wohlgemuth was quoted as saying by German outlet Fussball Transfers.

“Today, the arguments in our favour actually weigh even more heavily.

“He can feel how much the fans love him.

“He can feel how the team needs him.

“And he can also feel how everyone wants him to stay here with us.

“He’s a very decent guy and he’s not unaffected by it all.

“So, we’re doing everything we can and it certainly won’t fail because of us.”

It has been suggested that Guirassy is open to the idea of leaving Stuttgart in the winter transfer window and it would be a big blow if the club do lose him.