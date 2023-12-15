Bristol City star Ross McCrorie has admitted that he is enjoying his time with the Robins and is hopeful they can kick on soon.

The 25-year-old midfielder had an impressive campaign with Aberdeen last season and joined Bristol City last summer for a transfer fee north of £2m.

However, McCrorie has yet to feature in a game for the Robins as he underwent surgery for a bacterial infection during pre-season.

McCrorie, who is nurturing himself back to health, admitted that he is enjoying every minute of his time at Ashton Gate.

He also stated that Bristol City have a great squad as well as excellent facilities and he is looking to see the Robins kick on soon.

“I am loving every minute down here”, McCrorie told PLZ Soccer.

“It is a great bunch of boys.

“The setup down here is great, really looking forward to seeing how the club can kick forward now.”

McCrorie is expected to return in January and he will be eager to help his team finish high in the table.