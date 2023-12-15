Sevilla are set to provide competition to German club Eintracht Frankfurt in the race to sign West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer in January.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been a bit part player at West Ham and has largely been used in the Europa League this season.

Kehrer has not featured in the Premier League since a three-minute cameo in September and his future at the club seems unclear at the moment.

Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in getting their hands on the German defender in the winter transfer window.

But according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), La Liga side Sevilla are also interested in signing the West Ham centre-back next month.

The Spanish side are staring at a relegation fight in the latter half of the season and are looking to shore up their defensive options in January.

West Ham could be open to letting Kehrer leave in the winter window given he is not getting much game time.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Sevilla are working on a deal to sign the centre-back on loan until the end of the season.