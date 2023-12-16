Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has played down the importance of next weekend’s meeting with Ipswich Town, in the wake of the Whites dropping points against Coventry City.

The Whites were expected to put Coventry to the sword at Elland Road in the Championship clash, but despite going ahead had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

With Ipswich, who sit second in the Championship, being held to a 2-2 draw by Norwich City earlier in the day, Leeds missed the chance to close the gap.

They head into next weekend’s meeting with Ipswich ten points behind and if they lose the encounter they will have 13 points to make up.

Farke however denied that the game has a pivotal nature, pointing out that the season is not even half finished.

The Leeds boss sought to downplay the significance of the clash, telling the media after the Coventry game: “Like each and every game.

“You have a chance to win three points and we want to go for it.

“It would be a defining game if it was the 43rd game.

“It’s not even half-time in the season.”

In a further headache for Leeds, Southampton, in fourth, have now drawn level on points with them after thrashing Blackburn Rovers 4-0.

Leeds are due to host Southampton in the final game of the Championship this season.