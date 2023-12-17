Fixture: West Ham United vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his team to welcome Wolves to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Moyes saw his side beat Freiburg in midweek to cap off their Europa League group stage campaign and the Hammers are into the knockout round.

The West Ham boss will now want full focus back on the Premier League, with Wolves promising to be tricky opposition at the London Stadium.

The Hammers lost their last league outing 5-0 at Fulham, but beat Wolves 2-0 at home last term.

Between the sticks for West Ham today is Lukasz Fabianski, while at the back Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield sees West Ham deploy Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek, while Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta support Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes has options on the bench if changes are needed and they include Danny Ings and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham United Team vs Wolves

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Substitutes: Areola, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Fornals, Ings, Cresswell, Benrahma, Mubama