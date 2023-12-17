Lee Carsley remains in the running to take over as the new Stoke City boss, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Potters are looking to appoint a new manager after deciding to part ways with Alex Neil following an underwhelming run of form in the Championship.

A host of managers have been linked with the post, including former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Carsley is still very much in the running though and will be looking to impress if he is interviewed.

The former midfielder is currently in charge of England’s Under-21s side.

Carsley, 49, has never managed a senior club side before, but Stoke may decide he is the right man to rescue their campaign.

Stoke currently sit a lowly 19th in the Championship standings and have not won a game since October.

Former Birmingham City boss John Eustace and Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher are also of interest to the Potters.

Stoke are next due to play host to Millwall in the Championship at the weekend.