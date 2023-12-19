Arsenal are not interested in letting Jakub Kiwior leave in the winter transfer window despite interest from Serie A clubs, according to the Evening Standard.

Kiwior has been subject to interest from clubs in Italy ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

He is the primary target for AC Milan who are pushing to sign the Pole on loan from the Gunners next month.

Kiwior is also on the shortlist of Napoli, who are also looking to bring in a new centre-back in the winter transfer window.

However, his suitors are set to face disappointment as Arsenal have shut the door on the defender leaving in January.

The Gunners are prepared to knock back any offers for the Pole in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta values the defender’s versatility and wants him to remain part of his squad for the rest of the season.

Kiwior has also grown in importance at the Emirates and has started two of Arsenal’s last four games.

The defender recently admitted that he is happy at Arsenal, indicating that he is not pushing to leave as well.