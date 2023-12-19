Huddersfield Town star Jack Rudoni is being monitored by interested clubs ahead of the January transfer window, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Terriers snapped Rudoni up from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2022, beating off competition for his signature.

The midfielder clocked a full campaign of Championship football last term and was key as Huddersfield avoided relegation.

Rudoni’s displays have made him a player of interest to several clubs and they are monitoring his situation at Huddersfield.

His progress is consistently being checked up on and so far the midfielder has clocked 14 appearances in the Championship with a return of three goals.

With the January transfer window quickly approaching, it remains to be seen if Huddersfield will be tested with bids for the 22-year-old.

They have Rudoni locked down on a contract which is due to run until 2026.

Huddersfield are again at the wrong end of the Championship table after parting ways with Neil Warnock and sit outside the bottom three by just two points.