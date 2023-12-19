Former Sunderland star Marco Gabbiadini believes that Michael Beale will be hungry to do a good job at the Stadium of Light in order to help his credentials as a manager.

Sunderland confirmed the appointment of the 43-year-old as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal on Monday.

The decision has been questioned by many of Sunderland fans, given Beale’s failure at his former club Rangers.

However, Gabbiadini is not that critical of Beale’s appointment, stressing the fact that the former Queens Park Rangers boss has got some good experience in management, having worked both independently as well as under Steven Gerrard.

Gabbiadini further took time to express his hope to see Beale use the Sunderland job as a stepping stone to prove his credentials as a manager.

“He was not one of the names heavily mentioned earlier in this piece”, Gabbiadini said on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“He has come into contention maybe because of the difficulties of getting some of the other choices out of their current clubs, which can be an expensive situation.

“I think he brings a certain amount of variety in his background where he has coached, has been in academy situations, been abroad

“Apparently, he can speak Portuguese from what I have read.

“And he obviously has got some good experience.

“He was with Gerrard for three years at Rangers before he took on the managerial role at QPR and then went back to Rangers. So, varied.

“You would not say he is massively experienced, but one of those up and coming and you would think fairly hungry coaches who would need to do a good job in this situation to really help his credentials.”

Sunderland are currently placed seventh in the Championship table with 33 points from 22 league games, three points off a playoff spot.