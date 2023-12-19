Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft insists that Steve Cooper would have kept Nottingham Forest up in the Premier League this season.

Forest are bringing the curtain down on Cooper’s rein at the City Ground amid a poor run of form which has sparked relegation worries at the club.

They are set to turn to former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves boss Nuno to come in and take charge.

Fjortoft thinks that Cooper will soon be on the radar of a number of clubs on the basis of what he did while at Nottingham Forest.

And the former Premier League striker has no doubt that Cooper would have kept Forest up this season.

“I rate Steve Cooper very highly”, Fjortoft wrote on X.

“Did a great job saving Forest last season. And I am sure he would have done it again this season.

“He will be a candidate at a lot of clubs in the future. Very knowledgeable and a gentleman.”

It has been claimed that Cooper has admirers in the boardroom at Crystal Palace, where he could be viewed as a successor to veteran manager Roy Hodgson.