Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has requested a centre-back in the January transfer window, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Ten Hag’s future at Manchester United is safe for the moment despite Manchester United’s struggles this season.

Ahead of the winter transfer window, Manchester United are focused on moving on deadwood from their squad.

Donny van de Beek is closing in on a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt and Manchester United are also trying to push Jadon Sancho out of the club.

The club are also open to offers for Raphael Varane and Casemiro, but Ten Hag is also keen to add to his squad in January.

It has been claimed that the Manchester United manager has specifically requested a centre-back.

Injuries have forced the Dutchman to keep shuffling his defence around this season and he wants to bring in a defender.

Nice’s Jean-Claire Todibo is claimed to be Manchester United’s top target in the winter window.

However, the club are only expected to try and sign someone if they can raise funds through player sales and make space on their wage bill.