Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala is of the opinion that Derby County star Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is one of the best wingers in League One.

The 31-year-old is in impressive form this season for Derby and is a key player in Paul Warne’s starting line-up.

Mendez-Laing has featured 20 times for Derby in the league this season and has scored five times while registering seven assists in the process.

Derby, who are unbeaten in their last six games, are set to take on Lincoln City tomorrow, and Imps boss Skubala hailed Mendez-Laing as one of the best wingers in the league.

Skubala also stated that the Rams have a good attacking department and an experienced defence that can move the ball up the pitch.

When asked about whether Derby have improved in their recent games, Skubal told Lincoln City’s media: “Yes, they have found their form and they have some really good attacking players and experience.

“Like I said, physical Collins up front and Laing on the wing, who is probably one of the best players in the league for me in that wide area and they have got real good experience at the back who can move the ball so it is going to be another tough game for us to go again, but we will try our best and try to get some points.”

The Rams will be eager to register three points on Thursday against Lincoln City to reduce the gap between themselves and second-placed Peterborough United to one point.