Southampton have work to do to convince Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United linked Matias Soule to move to St. Mary’s in the January transfer window.

He is currently on loan at Frosinone but Juventus are prepared to cash in on the Argentinian winger in the winter window.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted with Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace believed to be interested in getting their hands on the 20-year-old wide man.

But Southampton are the ones who are ready to really push to land him and are prepared to offer a deal worth €30m to Juventus.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Saints are facing an uphill battle to convince the player to consider the move.

Southampton are sitting fourth in the Championship and are prime contenders to get promoted back to the Premier League.

But there are no guarantees that they will be in the top tier of English football next season.

They are facing a fight to convince the player to move to St. Mary’s without Premier League football at the moment.

Soule is more likely to consider a move in January if a Premier League club table a bid for him.

And that could leave Saints fighting a losing battle.