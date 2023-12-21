Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has played down the prospect of his side being busy in the approaching January transfer window.

Following an impressive show of form, the Whites have faltered somewhat having lost one and drawn one of their last two games.

They now have a big game coming up against promotion chasers Ipswich Town, who enjoy a ten-point advantage over Farke’s side.

That will be the first of the four matches Leeds United will play over the festive period and the German manager insists that the full focus will be on those games rather than the transfer window that opens on 1st January.

“First of all, many points, That is the most important topic. My focus is just on the next four games”, Farke said at a press conference.

“I had to talk so much about the possible transfers – incomings and outgoings. I also made my point in the last press conference to this, that we need to have the best festive period now.

“Now we just have to be concentrated on this game, so let us just talk about all that stuff.”

Leeds are widely expected to try to sign a left-back next month, while there could also be departures, but Farke is keen to play down thoughts of a busy window.

“I cannot avoid talking about that stuff in January anyway and we will do this. But I expect a pretty quiet January window for us.

“Right now I am just focused on the games and not January.”

Farke has struggled to rely on a regular left-back so far this season and all eyes will be on if the Whites do dip into the market.